Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal has always been known to be MMA fan in recent years. He always towers over UFC fighters when it comes to photo ops. Despite contrasting heights, Shaq can still relate to a dynamic duo. The Diaz brothers.

Nick and Nate Diaz are MMA’s most famous siblings. Nick is a former Strikeforce champion and is also a former UFC title challenger, on the cusp of welterweight gold twice in his career. He would be a part of some of the biggest fights in UFC history, including a marquee headliner against Georges St. Pierre at UFC 158 back in 2013.

One decision loss later, the elder Diaz would take on Anderson Silva in 2015. He would endure another decision loss that would be overturned to a no-contest because of failed drug tests from both fighters. With a 5-year ban inflicted by USADA on the Stockton native, Diaz has not returned ever since. He has teased about a return, but has not came through.

Nate Diaz, the younger brother, would also go on to do great things with his MMA career. Diaz cemented his icon-status with a row of high-selling PPVs headlining against the likes of Conor McGregor twice and competing for the inaugural ‘BMF’ belt against Jorge Masvidal.

Nate hasn’t fought since but will look to get back in the win column and possibly even title contention against #3 Leon Edwards at UFC 262 (May 15).

Shaquille O’Neal likes what the brothers have brought to the fight game. The NBA hall-of-famer would see his likeness in the future UFC hall-of-famers.

“I actually like the Diaz brothers.” O’Neal told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “They kinda remind me of myself. We just don’t give a damn.

“We’re always gonna put on a show and it don’t matter what you put in front of us. [Michael] Jordan, [Charles] Barkley, Karl Malone… we’re still gonna step up.”

