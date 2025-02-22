Shakur Stevenson TKOs Josh Padley in the Ninth with Brutal Body Shot – Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley - Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 Highlights

Shakur Stevenson pounded out an impressive technical knockout against short-notice replacement Josh Padley in Riyadh on Saturday.

Things got off to a relatively slow start, but Stevenson really began to open up in the closing seconds of the third round, catching Padley with a big left hand before connecting with a combination that had the Brit on wobbly legs.

gettyimages 2201341316 612x612 1

Stevenson once again had Padley reeling in the closing moments of the fifth round, connecting with a brutal body shot that nearly folded the challenger. Padley came firing back, but it was Stevenson who got the better of the exchange, peppering Padly with another well-timed combination up top.

READ MORE:  Callum Smith Overwhelms Joshua Buatsi in Explosive 12-Round Slugfest - Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 Highlights

To Padley’s credit, he never once backed down and attempted to return fire every time Stevenson unloaded on him, but the champ’s speed was clearly becoming too much for Padley to overcome.

gettyimages 2201340382 612x612 1

In the ninth round, Stevenson’s relentless body attack paid dividends as he dropped Padley three times. Padley answered the referee’s eight-count each time, but with the third knockdown coming seconds before the end of the round, his corner opted to throw in the towel, bringing an end to the bout.

gettyimages 2201344465 612x612 1

Official Result: Shakur Stevenson def. Josh Padley via TKO (retirement) at 3:00 of Round 9 to retain the WBC lightweight world championship.

READ MORE:  Boxing Star Claressa Shields Fires Back at Critics: 'Do Your Research!' Amid Marijuana Suspension Controversy
gettyimages 2201344462 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley at Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2:

READ MORE:  Terence Crawford Nearly Throws Punches at R&B Star Trey Songz but 50 Cent Saved the Day

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts