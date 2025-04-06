Shakur Stevenson Rebukes Promoter Turki Alalshikh Over Lowball Offer ‘Ion bow down to nobody.’

The undefeated WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson finds himself embroiled in a dispute that has put his anticipated fight with WBC interim champion William Zepeda in jeopardy. The conflict stems from financial disagreements with Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh, who Stevenson accuses of reneging on a previously agreed-upon purse.

Shakur Stevenson Disparages Turki Alalshikh

This development has led Stevenson to consider negotiating directly with Zepeda’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, in an effort to salvage the bout. The fight, initially ordered by the WBC, was seen as a significant unification clash between two undefeated fighters. However, Stevenson claims that Alalshikh offered him a revised purse $2 million lower than what was initially promised. Frustrated by the alleged lowball offer and lack of direct communication from Alalshikh, Stevenson took to social media to express his discontent.

“Is that what they told you?? Turki promised me a number and now he going way back on that number that he promised me and sending his Towel boys to run me the info instead telling me straight up what he tryna do.. Ion bow down to nobody Mr De la Hoya now let’s negotiate!”

In a pointed response to De La Hoya’s public accusation that Shakur Stevenson had “pulled out” of the fight, the champion clarified his position, stating he was still open to negotiations and determined to make the fight happen.

Shakur Stevenson also criticized Zepeda as an opponent, calling him a “mismatch” and expressing his eagerness to prove his superiority in the ring. Despite the stalled negotiations, Stevenson remains confident that the fight will materialize, either through direct talks or a purse bid process mandated by the WBC.

“Crazy thing is on my soul I would cook dude so badly he’s a mismatch, I want this fight so bad that these dudes want to take advantage of me by giving me way less then I got for padley just because they know how bad I want it!”