Sergio Pettis Returns At UFC Minneapolis

Sergio Pettis is set for his next UFC bout, and it could be a must-win match-up.

News arrived from The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel today that Pettis will take on Ricardo Ramos in a bantamweight bout at June 29’s UFC Minneapolis.

Pettis has lost his last two fights in the Octagon. He most recently dropped a decision to Rob Font at UFC Milwaukee last December. Prior to that, he lost to top flyweight Jussier Formiga in his last bout at 125 pounds at UFC 229. As early as last summer, Pettis was thought to be a potential title contender at flyweight. He had momentum following a win over former title challenger Joseph Benavidez.

Pettis had also won five out of his previous six bouts. The only loss in that span was a split decision to current champion Henry Cejudo. Pettis is a native of Milwaukee and will be fighting close to home in Minnesota. The bout presents an opportunity for him to right the ship back at 135 pounds.

His reported opponent Ramos is coming off of a loss as well. Ramos lost to Said Nurmagomedov via TKO at February’s UFC Fortaleza. Before that, he had won four straight bouts including two finishes.

UFC Minneapolis will be headlined by a pivotal welterweight rematch between former champion Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler. The two top welterweights first fought at 2016’s UFC 201.