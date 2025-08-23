Sergei Pavlovic Shuts Down Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s Challenge for Top Five Ranking – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta - UFC Shanghai Highlights

Sergei Pavlovich defended his No. 3 ranking in the heavyweight division, defeating surging standout Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Shanghai.

It didn’t take long for the fists to fly between two of the heavyweight division’s most decorated knockout artists. Cortes-Acosta was the more active fighter through the first half of the fight, though Pavlovich’s counterstriking proved to be the Russian’s most valuable weapon.

Finding some success in the second, Pavlovich started to push the pace, pressuring Cortes-Acosta toward the fence. Still, the Dominican showed no signs of backing down as we headed to the third round of a very close contest.

gettyimages 2231628205 612x612 1

By the time we got to the third round, Pavlovich had his timing locked in, connecting with a looping right hook 90 seconds into the stanza.

gettyimages 2231628428 612x612 1

Official Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

gettyimages 2231628409 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Shanghai:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

