Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Odds and Match Preview

Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night on February 1, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, promises to be an explosive encounter between two of the division’s most powerful strikers. Both fighters are known for their knockout power, making this bout a potential show-stealer on the card.

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik heavily favor Pavlovich as the likely winner. Across the top betting apps, Pavlovich is listed as a significant favorite, with odds ranging from -310 to -235 depending on the platform.

This means bettors need to wager between $235 and $310 on Pavlovich to win $100. On the other hand, Rozenstruik is the underdog, with odds ranging from +185 to +260, meaning a $100 bet on him could yield a profit of $185 to $260 if he wins.

The odds reflect Pavlovich’s reputation as a high-volume striker with devastating knockout power, despite his recent two-fight losing streak. Rozenstruik, while also known for his knockout ability and kickboxing pedigree, is seen as less likely to overcome Pavlovich’s reach and aggressive striking output.

For Sergei Pavlovich, this fight is critical. He is coming off two consecutive losses, one via knockout to Tom Aspinall and another decision loss to Alexander Volkov. A win is essential for him to remain a viable contender in the division and to regain momentum in his career.

On the other hand, Jairzinho Rozenstruik is looking to climb back into the top tier of the division after a mixed run of form. Both fighters are at a crossroads in their careers, and a victory here could significantly impact their standings.

Pavlovich is a striking specialist with a background in Greco-Roman wrestling and combat sambo. However, his primary weapon is his devastating knockout power. Despite his wrestling foundation, Pavlovich prefers to keep fights standing and overwhelm opponents with his striking.

Rozenstruik comes from a decorated kickboxing background. He relies on heavy hands and powerful low kicks to dismantle opponents. His striking is straightforward but effective.

This fight is unlikely to go the distance. Pavlovich will look to use his speed and aggression to take control early, while Rozenstruik will aim to counter with his heavy hands and low kicks. With both men needing a win to stay relevant in the heavyweight title picture, expect an intense and high-stakes showdown.