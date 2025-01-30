Sergei Pavlovich isn’t bothered by fans turning away from him after 2-fight losing streak ahead of massive return

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich isn’t bothered by MMA fans turning away from him after his recent two-fight losing streak.

As we know, Sergei Pavlovich is one of the scariest punchers in all of mixed martial arts. What we also know, however, is that he’s lost his last two to Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov. The second loss, in particular, was a poor one, with many believing that he was exposed – before he went on to conduct himself poorly after the fight.

Now, Sergei Pavlovich is back, and ready to throw hands with Jairzinho Rozenstruik this weekend. Ahead of that contest, he spoke candidly about fans who may have turned away from him during this run.

Sergei Pavlovich isn’t worried about fans turning away

“Of course I felt it. I felt that some people turned away, but I don’t pay them too much attention,” Pavlovich said through an interpreter during Wednesday’s media day. “I want to thank personally the people that have stayed, that supported me through this. For them, I want to do this, and those people who came and went and whatever, I’m not worried about that.”

“He’s a very explosive guy, he’s very fast, he has a lot of experience,” Pavlovich said of Rozenstruik. “So, you have to be ready for anything when it comes to him, and I’m ready for all three rounds.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

For Sergei Pavlovich, this next fight is all about making a statement. Everyone knows just how good he can be, but he needs to be the one to go out there and prove it.

These two guys are going to throw bombs from beginning to end (or at least, we hope they do) and he needs to make sure he’s the one who lands the killer blow in the end.