Fares Ziam lands hard fought decision over Mike Davis in bloodbath clash – UFC Saudi Arabia Highlights

French contender, Fares Ziam has turned in his fifth straight victory tonight to open the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, landing a hard-fought unanimous decision win over fan-favorite Contender Series product, Mike Davis in Riyadh.

Ziam, who most recently featured on home soil at UFC Paris last September, turned in a massive third round knee knockout win over lightweight staple, Matt Frevola to earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

And leaking some significant claret in tonight’s fight with Davis — who himself entered tonight’s showdown in the midst of his own four-fight winning rise, Ziam would prevail with a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) triumph.

Managing to outlast Davis — who many pundits, fans and fellow fighters speculated had entered tonight’s pairing with Ziam somewhat compromised, the latter adds the former to a run of victories against the likes of Claudio Puelles, and British contender, Jai Herbert.

Below, catch the highlights from Fares Ziam’s decision win over Mike Davis at UFC Saudi Arabia