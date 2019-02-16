Sergei Kharitonov Hospitalized For Bellator Low Blow

The featured bout of last night’s (Fri., Feb. 15, 2019) Bellator 215 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., ended in anticlimactic fashion. 15 seconds into the opening frame, Matt Mitrione kicked Sergei Kharitonov low to cause an end to the bout.

Mitrione apologized for stopping the fight early afterward. But his apology only goes so far, and Kharitonov is reportedly in serious pain. That goes without saying, yet the longtime veteran’s injuries extended far past the cage.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Kharitonov had been discharged from the hospital last night. However, when he felt additional pain he was readmitted:

Sergei Kharitonov was discharged from a local Connecticut hospital last night after getting kicked in the groin by Matt Mitrione, which resulted in a no contest, sources told ESPN. However, he experienced more pain and discomfort this morning and was re-admitted to the hospital. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 16, 2019

Kharitonov underwent another round of tests. It was determined he had not suffered internal bleeding. But he did suffer a hemorrhoid as a result of the kick:

After another round of tests, the doctors determined he did not suffer from any interal bleeding. According to Bellator sources, he does have a hemorrhoid as a result of the kick and has been given topical and pain medication by doctors. He was discharged again moments ago. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 16, 2019

Ouch. Here’s hoping Kharitonov is feeling much better soon.

Bellator will hope to hope to rebound with a better main event when they roll on with tonight’s (Feb. 16, 2019) Bellator 216 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Rising star Michael Page will take on fellow Brit Paul Daley in a bad blood-centered grudge match in the main event.