Sergei Kharitonov Hospitalized For Bellator Low Blow

The featured bout of last night’s (Fri., Feb. 15, 2019) Bellator 215 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., ended in anticlimactic fashion. 15 seconds into the opening frame, Matt Mitrione kicked Sergei Kharitonov low to cause an end to the bout.
Mitrione apologized for stopping the fight early afterward. But his apology only goes so far, and Kharitonov is reportedly in serious pain. That goes without saying, yet the longtime veteran’s injuries extended far past the cage.
ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Kharitonov had been discharged from the hospital last night. However, when he felt additional pain he was readmitted:
Kharitonov underwent another round of tests. It was determined he had not suffered internal bleeding. But he did suffer a hemorrhoid as a result of the kick:
Ouch. Here’s hoping Kharitonov is feeling much better soon.
Bellator will hope to hope to rebound with a better main event when they roll on with tonight’s (Feb. 16, 2019) Bellator 216 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Rising star Michael Page will take on fellow Brit Paul Daley in a bad blood-centered grudge match in the main event.