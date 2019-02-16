Bellator 215 Main Event Ends On A Ball Shot

Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov Bellator 215 main event only lasted 15 seconds and ends in a no contest.

It is a good thing that Bellator is right back at it tomorrow at the very same venue with a stacked card, because fans may want a refund after the way tonight’s co-main and main event ended.

The main event lasted all of 15 seconds and featured one confirmed blow – the illegal groin strike that end ed the fight. (watch below via Twitter)

This is an unfortunate end to a relatively weak, but at times exciting card. If Kharitonov’s family jewels feel better, may I suggest having these two run it back tomorrow at Bellator 216.