Matt Mitrione Offers Apology For Bizarre Bellator 215 Headliner

Matt Mitrione offers a genuine apology for the way that his latest fight under the Bellator MMA banner went down.

The former UFC heavyweight star went to a no contest against Sergei Kharitonov in the headliner of Bellator 215. This event went down on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on the Paramount Network. The fight lasted just 15 seconds due to an accidental low kick from Mitrione.

Following the fight, Mitrione made it known that he’s terribly sorry for the way that the fight ended and how it was such a lackluster way to end an event.

“It just sucks, man,” Mitrione told MMAjunkie. “Mr. Coker and I were already talking about some stuff. I have to get in Mr. (Bellator matchmaker Rich) Chou’s ear and see what I can get on. If it’s all booked out, maybe they can bump somebody. I know there’s a card in Chicago (in May), and I live in the Midwest. I’ll bring a gang of people there and we’ll act straight foolish in there if we can get a fight in Chicago.”



“I cannot begin to explain how sorry I am for everybody that paid to come to the fight to watch that fight between Sergei and I. It would’ve been really dope – it would’ve been a great fight. Obviously, it was not intentional – the worst possible situation. Sergei: I’m genuinely sorry. I’m apologetic as I could possibly be.”

