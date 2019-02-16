Bellator 215 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.



It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, February 15, 2019) will come in the form of Bellator 215. Headlining the card are Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.



Here are the results for this event:

Main Card (9pm EST., Paramount Network & DAZN)



Heavyweight bout: Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov



Welterweight bout: Logan Storley vs. Ion Pascu



Bantamweight bout: Eduardo Dantas vs. Toby Misech



Bantamweight bout: Michael Kimbel vs. Jonathan Douma



Welterweight bout: Austin Vanderford vs. Cody Jones



Preliminary Card (7pm EST., DAZN)



Middleweight bout: Pat McCrohan vs. Ilya Kotau



Featherweight bout: Pete Rogers vs. Jason Rine



Women’s Atomweight bout: Marisa Messer-Belenchia vs. Lindsey VanZandt



Lightweight bout: Marcus Surin vs. Pedro Gonzalez



Women’s Featherweight bout: Amber Leibrock vs. Amanda Bell



Welterweight bout: Billy Goff vs. Ryan Hardy

