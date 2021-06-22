Sean Strickland has issued an angry video statement addressing the trolls that have come for him in the aftermath of his viral altercation with Orlando Sanchez.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion had a falling out with Strickland during a sparring session. Strickland accused Sanchez of using a “dirty move” whilst wrestling. Whilst in a collar tie, Sanchez got what he referred to as a “quick little submission”, by using an unusual Mir Lock which resulted in Strickland screaming and angrily throwing blows at his sparring partner.

Since the video, Strickland has apparently been getting some stick online. The UFC middleweight took to social media on Monday to issue a scathing response.

“Listen, you guys running your f*cking mouth, if you were to see me in person and come say that sh*t to me, I would smack you in the f*cking face,” Strickland said. “Let’s say you’re not cool like Orlando, let’s say you’re a d*ck, and you get mad, and you put your hands up, not like Orlando, I would continue to hit you in the f*cking face.”

“I’m a cage fighter,” Strickland continued. “This is what I f*cking do. I like to hurt people. Don’t be shocked at what I did. Be shocked at yourself. ”

“Matter of fact, if you want to run your f*cking mouth, (but) not on the internet, you should come up to me, do it in person, and bring your f*cking kids,” Strickland challenged. “So after I smack you in the mouth, they can watch me smack their f*cking coward father, and maybe they can learn a lesson and not be a b*tch like you.”

“Stay off the internet. Stop running your f*cking mouth.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

WATCH HERE: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQZf70cpp9U/

Do you think UFC middleweight Sean Strickland and his video statement will have done enough to scare off the internet trolls?