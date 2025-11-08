Sean Strickland could be a problem for Khamzat Chimaev, says former UFC champion

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has explained why Sean Strickland could pose some problems for Khamzat Chimaev if the two ever fought one another.

As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty controversial figure within the world of mixed martial arts. While he’s achieved some great things throughout the course of his career, including becoming UFC middleweight champion, he’s also had his fair share of outbursts on social media and in interviews that have gotten him into a bit of hot water.

Alas, that hasn’t stopped Sean Strickland from being himself is just about every way that he can. Given the current state of the middleweight division, some have suggested that he could be just a win or two away from another championship opportunity – and if he earns that, then he will more than likely take on Khamzat Chimaev, the man who currently holds the gold.

In a recent podcast appearance, the aforementioned Luke Rockhold weighed in on what this potential matchup could look like.

Luke Rockhold’s view on Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

“Strickland should win a fight, but he’s probably the toughest test for [Chimaev],” Rockhold said on the Jaxxon Podcast.

“I’m not a fan [of Strickland], but, he’s annoyingly hard to hold down,” the former champ added.

“A couple times,” Rockhold said of how many times he’s rolled with Strickland.

“He’s not that good on the ground, but he can get up.

“And that’s the biggest thing with Khamzat. You cannot stay [on the ground].



“Khamzat, it’s like, he’s gotta get comfortable on the feet. If he can’t keep a guy down, it could be tough,” said Rockhold.

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t going to be too concerned about any middleweights that could challenge him, and right now, it actually seems like he’s more interested in the idea of venturing up to light heavyweight in search of a second title. Whatever the case may be, the back and forth between Khamzat and Strickland in the lead-up to fight night would certainly draw a lot of eyes to the sport, both hardcore and casuals alike.