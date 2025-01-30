Sean Strickland praises Dricus du Plessis but declares he will “piece” him apart in UFC 312 rematch

UFC star Sean Strickland has previewed his upcoming collision with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 as they prepare for a blockbuster rematch.

As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty unique individual within the context of mixed martial arts. He says what he wants and he pretty much does what he wants. He’s also a former UFC middleweight champion, which is something that a lot of critics of his often choose to overlook.

He lost the belt at the hands of Dricus du Plessis. However, at UFC 312 next month, he’ll get the chance to win it back when the two lock horns for the second time.

In a recent interview, Sean Strickland wasn’t afraid to praise du Plessis – but he also wasn’t afraid to warn him either.

Sean Strickland previews Dricus du Plessis rematch

“It comes down to what I said before about fcking Dricus on that short bus,” Strickland told MMA Junkie. “I respect him for it. He goes fcking full send – full fcking send, and I respect him for that. But you know, you’re a wrecking ball, I’m a fcking scalpel.

“It just comes down to who’s better. I think I was better last time, I think I’m better this time. I think I’m going to f*cking piece you apart. Your face will look the exact same after, if not worse.”

“I feel like more I got robbed,” Strickland said. “I feel like that headbutt changed things. It changed the optics, the dynamics. It’s not personal in the sense that I hate Dricus. It’s just personal in the sense that we need to fight in a f*cking five-round war and see what happens.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Buckle up, folks, because this one is shaping up to be an absolute slobberknocker.