Sean Strickland sounds off on Paulo Costa’s UFC contract disputes: “He’s an idiot.”

US-born UFC fighter Sean Strickland is not impressed with Paulo Costa’s actions.

Paulo Costa is on the final fight of his UFC contract but is struggling to come to an agreement with the organization. The Brazilian athlete was booked against former titleholder Robert Whittaker but this bout appears to be canceled. Costa has even teased a move to professional boxing rather than work with the UFC.

Pair this with Costa’s weight struggles in prior bouts in the middleweight division and you get a pissed-off Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland pissed off at Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland will fill in as a late replacement for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night Main event. The top-ten ranked fighter just faced Jared Cannonier in December, and will now be fighting again on January 14 against Nassourdine Imavov.

Discussing his middleweight contemporary Paulo Costa, Strickland said:

“Here’s the thing about Costa, and I like Costa, but he is also a f*ckhead. He doesn’t make weight, he’s an idiot, so it’s like, when you’re a f*ckhead and you go to the UFC and you say, ‘Hey, I want to do this.”

On the weight issues Costa previously had, Strickland said:

“I almost fought Marvin Vettori on a two-day notice because his b*tch ass wouldn’t make weight. So it’s hard when you don’t do the right things, it’s hard to get the right things back.”

With the Brazilian’s ongoing contract issues with the UFC, Strickland remarked:

“You don’t act like a professional, you don’t get treated like a professional.” [Transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie]

See the full interview with Sean Strickland below: