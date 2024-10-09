Sean Strickland Mocks Dave Bautista’s Transformation After Kamala Harris Backing

UFC star Sean Strickland has mocked Dave Bautista for his physical transformation in the wake of his endorsement for Kamala Harris.

As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty ‘out there’ guy. He’s always ready to tell you exactly what he thinks, and he isn’t afraid about upsetting people along the way. In equal measure, he’s also an incredible fighter, which is why he’s the former UFC middleweight champion.

On social media, however, he’s happy to be as outspoken as he possibly can be. The controversial American has managed to wind up the masses on more than one occasion and recently, he seems to have turned his attention towards former WWE sensation and MMA fighter Dave Bautista.

In a recent post on social media, Bautista made it known that he was going to be voting in the 2024 US presidential election – and courtesy of the shirt he was wearing in the post, it was clear to see who he’d be casting his vote for.

Made my freedom heard. Voting early took me 20 mins—no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out https://t.co/GIVfsIlsXl #VoteEarly… pic.twitter.com/xrRuI3olAh — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 29, 2024

Image via: Sportskeeda

Sean Strickland mocks Dave Bautista

“Made my freedom heard. Voting early took me 20 mins—no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out http://vote.gov #VoteEarly #LoveAmericaAgain”

Strickland proceeded to post the above picture to his Instagram story, with a simple caption: “Lmao!”. Of course, as we know, Bautista has been slimming down for quite some time now.

The chaotic nature of any election cycle means you’re going to get a lot of opposing views from a lot of different places. While Bautista is a big mixed martial arts fan, we’re not entirely sure how much stock he’s going to put into this criticism from Sean Strickland, who is set to battle Dricus du Plessis at some point in early 2025 for the middleweight crown.