Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker with quick face crank submission – UFC 308 Highlights

Undefeated middleweight challenger, Khamzat Chimaev continues his roughshod run through the division tonight in the co-main event of UFC 308 — forcing an opening round face crank submission victory over former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Chimaev, who improves to 14-0 in tonight’s outing with veteran fan-favorite, Whittaker, managed to do so with relative ease, successfully taking down the Auckland-born striker from his first shot in the opening exchanges.

Patiently working his way to the back of former champion, Whittaker, Chimaev would twice land his hooks into the back of the number three ranked challenger whilst looking for his submission expertise.

And having wrapped a neck crank on the former gold holder, Chimaev would force an immediate tap from Whittaker — who revealed he had suffered a dislocated jaw during the scramble leading up to the stoppage success.

Following his victory, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev staked his claim for a shot the undisputed middleweight crown, currently held by South African star, Dricus du Plessis.

Below, catch the highlights from Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308