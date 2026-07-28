Jon Jones Says Alex Pereira Is Not a “Big Big Boy” Like Him, Stipe Miocic, and Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones believes Alex Pereira is easy game for him. “Bones” does not consider the Brazilian a real heavyweight and has highlighted one major skill advantage that would allow him to beat Pereira any day.

Earlier this year, Jones and Pereira wanted to fight each other at the White House. Before that, when Jones was the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, he did not want to fight the then-interim champion Tom Aspinall but was ready to fight Pereira.

Earlier this year, Pereira, after recapturing the light heavyweight throne, decided to vacate and move up to heavyweight to become the first fighter to hold three belts in the UFC. He wanted to fight Jones, and vice versa, and as per rumors, Jones and the UFC brass were in talks, and the “Bones” vs. “Poatan” superfight was going to happen on June 14 until the company lowballed Jones, due to which he decided not to compete and asked the promotion to release him if they felt like he had nothing more to offer.

Jon Jones claims UFC Brass capped him at $15M for the Alex Pereira clash. [Image via Home of Fight on X]

Pereira, on the other hand, faced Ciryl Gane at the White House and was knocked out in Round 2 and sent back to the drawing board. Despite not finding success in his heavyweight debut, the 38-year-old wants to keep fighting in this new weight class until he decides to retire.

Jones, on the other hand, got stem cell therapy to treat his hip arthritis, has kept the door open for a return, and is still ready to fight Pereira.

Jon Jones explains why he beats Alex Pereira easily

An interview of Jon Jones with ALF Global has surfaced in which Jones opined that if he and Alex Pereira have to lock horns, his “physical strength” would be “too much” for “Poatan” to handle, as Pereira is not a “big, big boy.”

Jones also added that Pereira’s wrestling is “way behind,” and the moment he drags “Poatan” to the ground, he can submit him in seconds. He said:

“I watched Pereira’s level of wrestling, and it’s way behind. I feel as if Stipe Miocic is a true heavyweight. He is a big, big boy. Ciryl Gane, when you see him in person, he is a big, big boy. Alex Pereira is not a big big boy…. I feel like my physical strength would’ve been too much for him, and I feel the moment I got him to the ground, I would’ve submitted him pretty quickly.”

Check out Jon Jones’ comments about Alex Pereira below:

Jon Jones believes Alex Pereira would've been an easy matchup because of the gap in their wrestling.



"I watched Pereira's level of wrestling, and it's way behind. I feel like my physical strength would've been too much for him, and I feel the moment I got him to the ground, I… pic.twitter.com/Og8bIfyGD4 — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) July 28, 2026

Pereira has struggled against elite wrestlers in the past. After training with Plinio Cruz and Glover Teixeira, he improved his takedown defense at UFC 313 and managed to stuff every takedown against Magomed Ankalaev. However, Ankalaev still controlled a large portion of the title fight and ultimately dethroned Pereira.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Magomed Ankalaev of Russia (L) fights Alex Pereira of Brazil in a Light Heavyweight Title fight during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Against someone as well-rounded as Jon Jones, there is a strong possibility that Pereira’s striking-heavy style could once again be neutralized, and whatever the American has predicted can come true.