Jon Jones Drops Two Bombshells: Khamzat Chimaev Can Beat Tom Aspinall, and He Drank Before Title Bouts

Jon Jones believes former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev can stop anyone on the UFC roster. Jones also revealed that he would party before his title bouts, but that did not stop him from winning.

During a recent interview with ALF Global, while lauding Chimaev, the former two-division champion, who believes “Borz” can even beat undisputed heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall, opined that if Chimaev goes into the octagon with the right mindset, he can beat anyone.

“I think Khamzat [Chimaev], if he walks into the room with the right mental attitude, could beat any fighter right now.”

The 39-year-old also confessed that he is no longer in his prime and did not hesitate to add that “Borz” is the best fighter on the roster now:

“I’m not in my prime anymore. I’m comfortable saying that Khamzat is a problem for anybody.”

Check out Jon Jones‘ comments below:

Jon Jones praises Khamzat Chimaev, calling him a fighter capable of beating anyone if he walks in with the right mindset.



Jones also reflected on his own career, saying he was "the absolute best" in his prime, but admitted he's no longer at that level.



"I'm not in my prime… pic.twitter.com/mGiNps6v8U — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 28, 2026



Khamzat Chimaev, who suffered the first loss of his MMA career and was dethroned by Sean Strickland at UFC 328, is eager to bounce back and has repeatedly urged the UFC to grant him an immediate title rematch. “Borz” has been training harder after the title loss, has not changed his teammates or coaches, and remains confident that in a rematch with Strickland, the result will be different.

While Chimaev has blamed the judges for his title loss, many of his teammates believe “Borz” had a brutal weight cut, and come fight night he wasn’t at his best. Thus, the Chechen-born Emirati was forced to stray from the wrestling-heavy strategy that had brought him success every time.

Accept the fight, don't run, I'll beat you anyway, The sooner this happens, the easier it will be to breathe 😁@SStricklandMMA — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) June 29, 2026

Jon Jones partied before his title fights but still won: “I felt chosen by god”

During the same sit-down with ALF Global, Jon Jones admitted that there was a point in his career when he felt so confident that even before a title fight, he would party instead of train and still end up dominating and winning. He added:

“My self-belief was just at an all-time high. I got to a place in my career where I felt chosen by god. I genuinely believed that it wasn’t in my cards, in my destiny, to lose to anybody. I just felt it with my whole spirit and I was convinced of it. I started to abuse that belief by cutting corners, partying more, not training the same way, drinking… But I still won. And it does not work for most fighters… For some reason, I was able to.”

Check out Jon Jones’ comments below:

🤔Jon Jones confirms that’s for his earlier title fights he wouldn’t train and would party instead



“I felt chosen by god, I genuinely believed that it wasn’t in my cards, in my destiny, to lose to anybody”



via Alf Global pic.twitter.com/y8S98Hj3B2 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) July 28, 2026



