UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has bashed Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s wife and religion.

Having made more headlines for his outrageous takes than his fights, Strickland has come in with another hot one targeting Khabib Nurmagomedov. Strickland is not one to wait for provocation to share his thoughts on whatever he fancies.

He recently made news for calling Rose Namajunas’s trainer and fiance a “predator” lodging allegations of grooming against Pat Barry. In an odd way to express his love for freedom amongst other things, Strickland went in on the former UFC lightweight titleholder.

Sean Strickland fires shots at Khabib

In a series of tweets posted on his account, Sean Strickland took aim at the undefeated Dagestani fighter. He pondered over how the Russian would remain unsubdued in a private contest with his wife.

You guys every wonder how khabib has sex??? Fuck guarantee she fakes it… Actually no I bet it's completely silent and when he finishes he just walks away… lmao!!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 14, 2022

A female MMA fan shared the speculation with Strickland as she teased the idea of extending Khabib’s unbowed record at her place provided she knows the answer to the original question.

I'm sure you would.. Just don't forget your burka, tear up your driver license and leave your freedom at the door lol https://t.co/KDCIsnwTrj — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 14, 2022

Strickland was not playing around with any such humour as he stated:

In a now-deleted tweet, another fan weighed in on Strickland’s thoughts and had to face the brunt of the Anaheim native.

Cover your breast you filthy whore…… and if you like that you will love Dagestan!!!! Lmao!! Next time I see him I'll let him know you don't mind burkas lol https://t.co/XHb0gIvnaI — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 14, 2022

A fan warned Strickland to be cautious of crossing paths with Khabib following his saucy comments. Strickland joked that he would use “Khabib’s only weakness” to protect himself.

Lmao this is true……. I'll just rub bacon grease all over me.. It's khabibs only weakness… oh and well hot tubs filled with naked men but that's not the party I'm singing up for. https://t.co/jrIDlXsF7v — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 14, 2022

The final tweet of the series explained the sense of humour Strickland enjoys.

I'm getting off Twitter I just want to say if I can't make fun of your religion, sexual orientation and political views than honestly go fuck yourself. If you're a sensitive little bitch I give zero fucks.. you're religion isn't off limits bibles and Qurans both burn the same. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 14, 2022

Sean Strickland will take on Alex Pereira this July 2 at UFC 276. Strickland will be looking to get a win over the only man who knocked out the current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. A win over Pereira will put Strickland in prime position to be the next top contender and get a shot at the UFC gold.

