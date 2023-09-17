Off the back of his spectacular title victory earlier this month at UFC 293, newly-crowned middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has been spotted chasing Monster Energy rep, Hans Molenkamp throughout a gym with a fully functional and lit flamethrower – appearing to singe some hair on the arm of the latter.

Strickland, the newly-minted undisputed middleweight champion, headlined UFC 293 two weeks ago in Sydney, Australia – defeating former two-time titleholder, Israel Adesanya in a one-sided unanimous decision win – scoring one of the biggest upsets wins in UFC title fight antiquity.

Sean Strickland chases Monster Energy rep through gym with a flamethrower

And already hitting the headlines following his title win, hugely-outspoken Covina native, Sean Strickland had to repair his actual championship belt in some makeshift fashion in his return to the United States – duct taping a right side panel of the title to the leather belt.

Continuing in his provocative behavior following his championship coronation in Australia, footage has emerged of Strickland chasing the above-mentioned Molenkamp throughout a gym, all while armed with a fully lit flamethrower.

WHO LET SEAN STRICKLAND PLAY WITH A FLAME THROWER 😂 pic.twitter.com/eL7Zv8FLGi — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) September 16, 2023

Yet to be booked to make his first attempted defense of the middleweight crown in the immediate aftermath of UFC 293, Strickland has been pegged to potentially defend his title in an immediate championship rematch against the above-mentioned, Adesanya.

Furthermore, the Californian has also received call outs from the surging number one ranked, Dricus du Plessis, as well as one-time title challenger, Jared Cannonier – whom defeated Strickland before his championship win in a close, debated decision victory back in Decemebr atop a UFC Apex facility card.

Remaining coy on his fighting future following his title win, Strickland is currently on vacation with his girlfriend – whom has been credited with making a huge difference in the newly-crowned champion’s life prior to his title win.

