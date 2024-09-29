Sean Strickland Details His Beef with ‘Beta Male B*tch’ Khalil Rountree

Sean Strickland has opened up about his beef with Khalil Rountree Jr., which he says stems from some past encounters with the man.

The world first saw a glimpse of the beef back in March of 2022. Rountree defeated Karl Roberson at UFC Vegas 50 and later burst into tears during his post-fight interview. Sean Strickland took the opportunity to poke fun at the man and blasted him on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Gayest shit I've ever seen and I love bi women so ive seen a lot of gay… Yeah you're really special, a special little snow flake… This man is the definition of a PC BETA male. You all would hate him….. seriously being in the same room as him makes me cringe pic.twitter.com/jsiNrF1lBY — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 14, 2022

Strickland would prove hypocritical down the road, though, as he would burst into tears while on a podcast with Theo Von in 2023. Fans didn’t forget what Strickland said about Rountree, and he did face a little flak for it.

Sean Strickland opens up about his dislike for Khalil Rountree Jr.

In an interview with MMA journalist The Schmo, Sean Strickland finally took the time to explain where all this apparent dislike for Rountree comes from. Not only did Strickland accuse Rountree of being in a cult, but he also told a story that involved ‘The War Horse’ being a little too sensitive for his liking.

Apparently, Rountree wanted to demonstrate an MMA move on a woman, and she made a joke that really got under the skin of ‘The War Horse’.

“Like a white woman that if you were to see in a bar and it was closing down, you would just be like, ‘I’m going home alone,'” Strickland told The Schmo. “Like this is the level of white woman we’re talking about. Anyways, Khalil goes and grabs her and says, ‘Hey, I’m going to. I want to show a move.’ And grabs her. And she makes a joke. She makes a joke. She goes, ‘Oh, se*ual harassment.'” “And Khalil, this little bi*ch, beta male bi*ch, he goes, ‘I’m a black man,'” Strickland continues, enraged. “Khalil, are you a black man? We don’t know yet. You don’t sound like a black man. He goes, ‘I’m a black man in America. You don’t accuse me of that.’ And after that, that moment, when I realized Khalil is a liberal c*ck beta male. We can’t be friends anymore.”

