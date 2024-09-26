Sean Strickland boldly alledges Machine Gun Kelly was ‘Involved’ with P. Diddy: ‘You think he’s on one of the tapes?’

Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has alleged that rapper and musician, Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) was “involved” with music mogul P. Diddy (real name Sean Combs) as the entrepreneur is currently facing sex trafficking and racketeering.

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured in the co-main event of UFC 302 back in May, landing a one-sided split decision win over former title chaser, Paulo Costa.

And currently training alongside incumbent light heavyweight champion and former-foe, Alex Pereira as the Brazilian prepares for a UFC 307 return against Khalil Rountree next weekend, Strickland himself is gearing up for an expected title rematch with Dricus du Plessis next year for 185lbs gold.

Engaging in another scuffle — albeit verbally with rapper, Machine Gun Kelly on social media, Strickland commented on resurfaced pictures of the Texan online alongside P. Diddy — who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, claiming he was involved in some manner with the 54-year-old.

Sean Strickland pokes fun at Machine Gun Kelly in social media tirade

“You think he’s one one of the Diddy tapes?” Sean Strickland said of Machine “Gun Kelly on his official X account. “All that satanic sh*t is starting to make sense now.”

“Dawg, don’t delete the post just address it,” Sean Strickland continued. “You’re best friends with a [piece of sh*t]. You had some involvement. From all that satanic sh*t you’re into, you probably were a team captain.”

Dawg don't delete the post just address it.. Youre best friends with this pos… You had some involvement… from all that satanic shit you're into you probably were a team captain https://t.co/jwsUpjaaHA — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 24, 2024

Comments from Strickland regarding Machine Gun Kelly’s apparent association with P. Diddy come hot on the heels of comments from former boxing rivals, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, who poked fun at former WBC champion, Devin Haney — with a picture of the San Francisco puncher alongside Combs in a swimming pool resurfacing on social media.