Video – Jake Paul faces off with Ryan Bourland for the first time ahead of boxing fight in Puerto Rico

Outspoken professional boxer, Jake Paul came face-to-face with incoming foe, Ryan Bourland for the first time this weekend, as he draws the 17-2 fighter this weekend in his return to the squared circle in San Juan, Puerto Rico – as the pair meet at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Paul, 27, is slated to make his tenth professional walk to the ring this weekend, as he features in his residency in Puerto Rico, following a recent knockout win over Andre August in the first round of their December boxing match in Orlando, Florida.

Jake Paul looks to lodge his ninth professional win this weekend

Attempting to turn in his third straight win as he takes on Bourland – who has fought just once since his 2018, Paul had recorded a decision win over former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz in The Ultimate Fighter winner’s first outing in professional boxing last summer in Texas.

And drawing Bourland this weekend in San Juan, Paul came face-to-face with the former Golden Gloves champion this week – engaging in a rather cordial meeting posted on the Ohio native’s official YouTube channel.

Also set to feature on the card in Puerto Rico, world champion professional boxing star, Amanda Serrano takes main event honors above Paul, as she takes on German featherweight title challenger, Nina Meinke.

Linked with a potential move to professional mixed martial arts later this year, Paul penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters Leauge) late last year – and has been the subject of multiple callouts in the last year from a slew of contenders and mixed martial arts stars.

