Sean Strickland bumps into self-defense star Dale Brown at Arms Store

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland met with Tik-Tok star Dale Brown at The Gun Store in Las Vegas where had a little bit of too much fun.

In a recent viral video, the 31-year-old accidentally collided with Brown who ran into a shelf full of guns and tipped it over. It was all fun and games with Strickland and the self-defense practitioner.

Strickland reacted to the video with an Instagram caption. He jokingly said that he’ll start his own self-defense initiative.

“Well I will say that felt mildy uncomfortable but I think I should start a self defense program???? What should i call it??? last time I get invited to any events lol Thanks for having me @thegunstore.”

Sean Strickland Is Constantly Going Viral

Strickland (26-5) is known for being a unique figure in the MMA world. His recent interaction with Brown is not the first time he went viral. In November, he released a video of his sparring session with an online troll. He has also released clips of his intense sparring that involved knocking out sparring partners. He also had a physical altercation with BJJ champion Orlando Sanchez in 2021 which was caught on video.

‘Tarzan’ recently bounced back from a two-fight skid. He started off 2023 with a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov this past weekend at UFC Vegas 67. It was a quick turnaround for Strickland. He became the first fighter to headline back-to-back events since 2005.

He is currently ranked #7 in the UFC middleweight division.