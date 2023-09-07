Sean Strickland nearly broke up with his girlfriend after she refused to help him cover up a hypothetical murder.

The outspoken middleweight standout will receive his first crack at championship gold this weekend as the promotion returns to Australia for UFC 293. In the main event of the evening, Sean Strickland will challenge the reigning and defending 185-pound king, Israel Adesanya.

Arriving in Sydney with his girlfriend in tow days before the event, ‘Tarzan’ revealed that he nearly had to break up with her after she made it clear that she would not help him cover up a murder.

“So, I actually almost, we almost broke up once. [I’ll] tell you why. So, something happened, we’re talking about [if I] accidentally killed a man, like, I’m gonna go to jail for life and she said she’d f*cking put me in prison,” Strickland said during the third episode of UFC 293: Embedded.

Sean Strickland considered breaking up with his girlfriend because she said she wouldn't help him cover up a hypothetical murder pic.twitter.com/YnBHjDYmHL — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) September 6, 2023

If that is not the most Sean Strickland reason to break up with your girlfriend, we’re not sure what is.

Sean Strickland Fails to Prove His Point

During the episode, she corroborated his claim, telling the UFC 293 headliner that he’ll just have to “Live with your consequences.” She further validated Strickland’s story saying, “But, seriously, he almost did break up with me. He was like, I don’t know, I don’t know if I want to be with you anymore I said ‘I’ll grab my stuff right now.’”

In a weird way, they almost seem perfect for each other.

Sean Strickland attempted to prove his point whilst speaking to random people. “Let me ask you a question for the camera because we’re doing embedded,” Strickland asked multiple people in the latter half of the episode. “Your wife driving a vehicle hits a cyclist, kills a cyclist, do you drive away? Or you put your wife in prison?”

Needless to say, ‘Tarzan’ did not get the response he was looking for.

So perhaps Sean Strickland will have to be careful not to commit any murders, accidental or otherwise, in front of his new sweetheart, but the California native is determined to catch a body when he steps into the Octagon for a long-awaited title fight with one of the best strikers in the world.