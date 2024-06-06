Sean Strickland Kinda-Sorta apologizes for comments about Israel Adesanya’s dog: ‘I might of been a little insensitive’

Sean Strickland may have gotten in touch with his “inner Izzy” after having to put down his oldest friend.

Taking to social media, the former middleweight world champion offered his fans an unfortunate update, revealing that he had to put down his 14-year-old four-legged friend. Of course, Strickland couldn’t deliver the news without putting his own colorful spin on the otherwise sad announcement.

“Had to put down a 14 year old dog…. My first dog,” Strickland wrote on X. “My oldest friend Man I’ve been crying like a baby on and off for 8 hours Eyes swollen and overies hurtin haha.”

It didn’t take long for one fan online to recall some rather nasty remarks Strickland had made about the pet dog Israel Adesanya had lost ahead of their UFC 293 scrap last summer.

“My dog was my best friend… izzys dog might of been his gf lol,” he added in a follow-up post. “That being said I might of been a little insensitive… lol”

Sean Strickland solidifies his spot at the top of the rankings

Strickland claimed the 185-pound crown with a lights-out performance against Adesanya late last year in Australia.

Unfortunately, Strickland’s reign at the top was cut short after he surrendered his title to Dricus Du Plessis four months later at UFC 296. With the bout ending via a very close and somewhat controversial split decision, Strickland lobbied hard for an immediate rematch.

Instead, he got saddled with the division’s No. 7 (now No. 8) ranked contender, Paulo Costa. Squaring off in the UFC 302 co-main event, Strickland delivered another dominant performance, though it was inexplicably ruled a split decision by one inept judge who has since received a scathing review from UFC CEO Dana White.

Regardless, Strickland came out on top, solidifying his spot at the top of the rankings and establishing himself as the next man in line—once Adesanya and Du Plessis handle some long-gestating business first.