In the co-main event surging bantamweight star ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley is in his biggest and toughest fight to date. He faces Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera who is looking to derail the O’Malley hype train and catapult himself into contention at 135lbs. Who’ll emerge victoriously? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think.

Jordan Ellis: I’m backing Sean O’Malley to keep this train rolling. However, I don’t think it’ll be as easy as he anticipates. ‘Suga’ will likely need all three rounds to outpoint Marlon Vera and emerge victorious via the judges’ scorecards.

Prediction: Sean O’Malley

Abhinav Kini: Marlon Vera is Sean O’Malley’s biggest test yet and I expect this to be a competitive affair. That said, Vera will likely stand with O’Malley who is a superior striker in my eyes. I can see “Sugar” getting the decision but it would be some statement if he became the first to finish Vera and that’s what he seemingly plans on doing with a knockout prediction.

Prediction: Sean O’Malley

Ryan Maccarthy: I personally think O’Malley is too big of a betting favorite at -310 here. Marlon Vera is extremely dangerous. This fight will determine if the Suga Show is still a young prospect or a true contender in the Bantamweight division. He’s got a lot of attention and hype coming into this fight, rightfully so. Im going to take O’Malley via KO in the 2nd round.

Prediction: Sean O’Malley

Harry O’Connor: I’m becoming more and more invested in Sean O’Malley; I think he has a good attitude and every time he fights he just adds another carriage to the hype train. A win over Marlon Vera would prove to me he is the real deal. However, Vera is now pushover, he’s never been finished so for O’Malley to do that might be a bit of a reach. I’m going to go with O’Malley on points.

Prediction: Sean O’Malley