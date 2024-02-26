Sean O’Malley vows to finish rival Marlon Vera at UFC 299: ‘I’m putting his lights out inside three rounds’

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has vowed to turn in a dominant victory over incoming title chaser and former foe, Marlon Vera in their title rematch at UFC 299 later this month – predicting a finish of the Ecuadorian inside just three rounds in Miami, Florida.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 292 back in August of last year in Boston, snatching the divisional crown in a stunning second round KO win over record-setting champiion, Aljamain Sterling.

On that same card, the aforenoted, Vera turned in his own triumph, in the form of decision success against common-foe, Pedro Munhoz – earning him a rematch with Montana native, O’Malley.



First fighting back in 2020 at the UFC Apex facility, O’Malley suffered his first and only professional defeat so far, with Vera landing a first round ground strikes TKO win.

Sean O’Malley vows to stop Marlon Vera in UFC 299 title fight

Headlining UFC 299 later this month at the Kaseya Center in ‘The Sunshine State’, O’Malley has vowed to avenge that beating at the hands of Chone native, Vera – and in quite resounding fashion in the form of a knockout win inside 15 minutes.

“He’s (Marlon Vera) kinda peaked – I’m better than this due,” Sean O’Malley told MMA Fighting. “I’m going to go out there and do what I was about to do to him [back in 2020], and put his lights out. He’s good, he’s tought, he’s very durable, but that doesn’t get the job done against me. You can’t just be tough, you can’t just be durable. I believe I’m more skilled, faster, more accurate, and I’m going to go out there and I just feel confident standing in front of him.”

“Mentally, physically, emotionally, I’m preparing for 25 minutes,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I’m preparing to leave there limping, leave there sore, leave there with my hand hurt from his head. SO – preparing for the worst, but realistically, I’m putting this dude’s lights out within three [rounds].”

Do you expect Sean O’Malley to avenge his loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 299?