Sean O’Malley Reveals Banned Substance He Tested Positive For

Just a day after he is pulled from UFC 229, Sean O’Malley has revealed the banned substance he tested positive for.

Timing is everything. And for the UFC’s top bantamweight prospect ‘Suga’ Sean it couldn’t have been worse. O’Malley was pulled from his fight this weekend (Oct. 6, 2018) against Jose Quinoñez due to failed a drug test administered by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

O’Malley broke the news himself on social media. He thought since the UFC will no longer reveal potential violations until the proceedings are complete he should get ahead of this and let his fans know the deal.

The Substance?

He further explained his position on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, where he revealed exactly what he tested positive for.

“It’s called ostarine, I guess that’s the one that catches everyone that is kind of in all these random pills,” he said. “I feel like there has to be a new rule implemented or something because this has happened too many times.”

O’Malley expressed his anger at the situation, noting he would miss out on a big payday:

“It’s just not fair because I was about to go make a six-figure payday, my stock was about to go up and I was going to go knock this dude out in the first round. I am getting punished for something I didn’t do intentionally,” he added, while revealing caffeine pills could be at the root of the problem.”

He then detailed the reason why he thought he had tested positive for ostarine. He believes it was because of caffeine pills:

“I’m really hoping it’s these caffeine pills I took. I didn’t think anything of it. Obviously the ingredients on the caffeine pills are all USADA-approved, but what wasn’t in the ingredients is what I popped for, so it sucks.”

O’Malley’s fans

O’Malley will miss out on a huge payday. The biggest in his career by far. As for why “Suga” decided to be transparent about this entire situation that he knew 10 days ago? Karma.

“I had this guilty feeling in my stomach not to tell my fans why I am not fighting. No one knew, no one was releasing that I wasn’t fighting,” he said. “So I felt the need to. I am not to worried about people thinking I’m on steroids or trying to cheat. It’s just not me. I think the fans know deep down that I am not trying to cheat.”

O’Malley hopes to have this situation taken care of in a speedy fashion and hopes USADA will be lenient on him. “Suga” added, if snitching is involved, forget it.