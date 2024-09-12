Sean O’Malley plays down Conor McGregor UFC run: ‘He had a couple good performances’

Ahead of his own return at Noche UFC this weekend, Sean O’Malley admits that while former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor was something new and innovative on the microphone — only a “couple” of his fights in the Octagon were noteworthy.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, returns in his sophomore title defense this weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere, taking on surging number one contender, Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of Noche UFC.

Most recently headlining UFC 299 back in March, Montana striker, O’Malley managed to turn in a one-sided unanimous decision win over title challenger, Marlon Vera — avenging his sole professional defeat in the process.

Sean O’Malley unsure how long Conor McGregor’s stardom lasts

And chasing the acclaim of former two-weight champion, McGregor ahead of his grudge fight with Georgian challenger, Dvalishvili, O’Malley claims it could be curtains on the Dubliner’s career with a comeback defeat.

“I think I’m close [to the stardom of Conor McGregor],” Sean O’Malley told assembled media ahead of Noche UFC. “Conor’s still got one more big fight in him because it’s a big question mark. Like, can Conor come back? Can he actually beat (Michael) Chandler? I think Conor has one more huge fight. If he goes out there and loses his next fight, it’ll be like six (sic) in a row or something. It’s got to die down eventually. Maybe not. That just tests how big of a star he is. But I’d assume he goes out there, if he loses, I’m the guy. I’m the number one.”

“I bring fights,” Sean O’Malley continued. “I fight — often. I think that’s what it is right now. Conor was good on the mic. The accent, the words that he chose, he was very good on the mic. Performances, he had a couple good performances. But I’m just consistent right now. I’m fighting a lot. That’s what I bring.”