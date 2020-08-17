‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley claims he has been “humbled” after suffering his first pro defeat at the hands of Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 252 this past weekend.

O’Malley met Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252 on Saturday night. Despite what was an even contest on the feet for most of the fight, O’Malley would end up injuring his ankle which ultimately led to his demise.

He would eventually slip on his own feet and end up receiving ground and pound from Vera before the referee quickly put an end to the contest in the first round.

As a result, O’Malley suffered the first defeat of his professional career as he was carted off following the fight.

Post-fight O’Malley took to social media to show appreciation for all the well wishes coming his way.

“Love y’all ❤️🙌🏽,” he wrote on Twitter.

Love y’all ❤️🙌🏽 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 16, 2020

It didn’t take long for O’Malley to recover from his loss and get back to his old ways. ‘Suga’ can be seen in his latest Instagram post-playing video games and smoking a joint while surrounded by beautiful women as he heals up. The caption says humbled but we don’t think that is really the case – check it out.

What’s next for Sean O’Malley after his first professional loss?