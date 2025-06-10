Sean O’Malley’s future: Daniel Cormier voices his concern

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the future of Sean O’Malley following his defeat at UFC 316.

As we know, Sean O’Malley fell short in his attempt to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship from Merab Dvalishvili. Instead, he suffered a submission defeat, leaving his hopes of ever winning back the belt looking bleak. Of course, we don’t know what the future holds, but it’ll certainly take him some time to get back to the top.

That’s also what Daniel Cormier thinks. He was there in person to see Sean O’Malley fall at the feet of ‘The Machine’ once again and while we all know that ‘Suga’ is an exceptionally talented fighter, we also know that facing someone with Merab’s wrestling pedigree was always going to be a tough style matchup for him.

In a recent interview, Cormier gave his thoughts on what could be next for Sean O’Malley.

Daniel Cormier’s view on Sean O’Malley

“He just lost to the champion twice,” Cormier said of O’Malley on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Until there’s a changeover, it’ll be hard for Sean O’Malley to work his way back into a title opportunity, and he might find himself standing across from Umar Nurmagomedov.

“It doesn’t get easier for ‘The Suga Show.’ But Merab Dvalishvili really showed he is the cream of the crop at 135 pounds, and he did it better than before. He was more dominant than before, and he finished him. If Merab starts to finish guys, he is a real problem in the UFC.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Sean O’Malley has plenty of options when it comes to what he wants to do next. He’s still an incredibly big draw for the UFC and while a title fight may not be in his immediate future, you’d have to imagine he’ll get a big name next.