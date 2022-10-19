Ahead of the massively anticipated UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has given his take on how his fight with Petr Yan will play out.

UFC 280 features two electric title fights in the main and co-main slots, but as is often the case with Sean O’Malley fights, his bout appears to be getting equal attention from the fans and media.

O’Malley will take on a former champion and one of the very best in the division, Petr Yan. Dana White appears to have already confirmed that this bout will determine who is next to fight for the bantamweight strap, meaning this is by far the highest profile bout ‘Sugar’ Sean has ever competed in.

However, despite being a heavy underdog, Sean O’Malley is as confident as ever. In a recent interview with BT Sport, he was asked how he imagines the fight will play out.

“I’d be surprised if I don’t drop him a couple times,” claimed O’Malley. “Whether I finish him – I know how tough he is, how durable he is. He’s a savage. Obviously, I’d like to get him out of there, but I’m ready for a 15-minute war. But I would be surprised if I don’t drop him.”

Sean O’Malley believes Petr Yan won’t be able to figure him out

Petr Yan does have a reputation for starting his fights slow, often taking the first round to figure out his opponent’s attack patterns and tendencies. However, O’Malley is confident that his unorthodox style will ensure that ‘No Mercy’ is never able to get his game going.

“I think it’s going to be a 15 minute sprint,” stated O’Malley. “I think he’s gonna come out there, try to prove a point, that I don’t belong in there with him, and he’s gonna go pedal to the metal and try get me out of there. I feel the same way. I feel like he’s going to have a very tough time downloading data on me. I just don’t think he’s gonna be able to figure me out if that’s his plan – to go in there and try to figure me out in the first round, and then win the second and third. I’d be very very surprised and impressed if he could do that.”