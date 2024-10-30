OxyContin confessions: Sean O’Malley explains his DM slides to ‘Hawk Tuah’ sensation Haliey Welch
Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has claimed he was “high” on OxyContin when he tried to slide into the direct messages of internet sensation, Haliey Welch — with the UFC star desperately trying to explain his actions.
O’Malley, a former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 306 back in September at the Las Vegas Sphere, suffered a championship fight loss to the surging, Merab Dvalishvili in one-sided fashion via unanimous decision.
Lodging a single successful defense of his bantamweight crown since his ascension to the throne back in August of last year, Montana striker, O’Malley landed a one-sided unanimous judging win of his own against two-time opponent, Marlon Vera to avenge his first professional loss.
Sean O’Malley reveals DM exchange with ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl Hailey Welch
However, undergoing a surgical procedure to address an injury in the aftermath of his loss against Georgian wrestling ace, Dvalishvili, O’Malley was outed as sending direct messages to ‘Hawk Tuah’ sensation, Welch — now trying to judsify why he actually did it.
So what happened … so I was on OxyContin,” Sean O’Malley said during a video on his YouTube channel. “It was the night, it was the day of my surgery or the next day. So I was on OxyContin. I was live on Twitch. I was live on Instagram. And I was trying to call people to freestyle [rap].”
“And I’m just f*cked up,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I’m on OxyContin. The boys are higher than a kite. And I called Adin Ross, Steve WillDoIt. I was calling a bunch of people to freestyle, and they wanted me to call Hawk Tuah girl.”
Yet to book his return to action since he dropped a loss to Dvalishvili, Contender Series alum, O’Malley has been heavily linked with an immediate title rematch with the new champion as soon as next year — however, welcomed a potential route to a featherweight championship charge against the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria.