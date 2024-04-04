Video – Busted! UFC superstar Sean O’Malley gets caught with a hot mic making an antisemitic remark

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley got caught with a hot mic during a recent sparring session with notable Kick streamer and collaborator Adin Ross.

On Wednesday, Ross shared footage of himself going toe-to-toe with ‘Sugar’ at the gym. The interaction was mostly light-hearted with O’Malley putting a friendly beating on the influencer. However, there was an incident where O’Malley could clearly be heard saying something antisemitic while referring to Ross.

In the short clip, which you can see below courtesy of KickChamp on X, you can hear ‘Sugar’ utter the words “hurry up you stupid f*cking Jew,” which quickly caught the attention of UFC fans.

Sean O'Malley Forgets He Has A Mic And Calls Adin Ross A "Stupid F*ckin Jew"‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/AlSshcm1Ne — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) April 3, 2024

Reactions to Sean O’Malley’s Comment Are All Over the Place with many defending the UFC Champ

Reacting to the above video, many came to Sean O’Malley’s defense, believing what he said was meant to be a joke or that he was simply reading what was being written in the chat. Otherwise used it as an opportunity to cancel the UFC star. Some even admitted to becoming a bigger fan of the bantamweight champ after seeing the clip.