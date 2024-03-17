Sean O’Malley closing underdog betting line on UFC title fight against Merab Dvalishvili next

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley remains a distinct betting underdog to successfully defend that crown in a potential future showdown with the surging number one ranked, Merab Dvalishvili – even after his impressive shutout win over Marlon Vera at UFC 299 earlier this month.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight titleholder, headlined the promotion’s return to Miami, Florida earlier this month – landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over the above-mentioned, Vera, avenging his sole professional loss in the process in the pair’s re-run – four years in the making.

As for Georgian grappling standout, Dvalishvili, the streaking contender most recently featured on the main card of UFC 288 the month prior against the returning former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo – halting any title aspirations he once had in another lopsided judging win for the Tbilisi wrestling sensation.

And in the immediate aftermath of UFC 299, Sean O’Malley remains a +105 betting underdog to beat the -125 betting favorite, Merab Dvalishvili – as odds and market changes appear to suggest the pair currently drift toward pick ‘em numbers so far.

Odds swing toward pick ’em for Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili fight

With the sweepstakes for a title charge against Sean O’Malley heating up, Tipps.gg offers players and punters all the latest odds on a host of sports including MMA – ahead of what appears to be the biggest test of the Montana’s short title reign so far.



Beginning said regin back in August of last year in Boston, O’Malley became just the second Dana White’s Contender Series product to strike gold following Jamahal Hill’s ascension, with a stunning second round TKO finish of record-setting champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Stopping the Uniondale native in a star-making performance, O’Malley has since avenged his loss to the apparently overmatched Ecuadorian, Vera – and is likely set to stand opposite Dvalishvili in the coming months in a blockbuster bantamweight championship outing.

In the midst of a stunning roughshod winning streak which includes wins over former Octagon championship trio, Cejudo, Petr Yan, and the returning, Jose Aldo – who makes his stunning comeback to the sport at UFC 301, en route to his premiere title tilt, Dvalishvili also turned in a come-from-behind win over ex-title challenger, Marlon Moraes.

Tipped to prove a massive challenge to Sean O’Malley’s reign atop the 135 pound division, the cardio-king and pace-pushing style of Dvalishvili, paired with his patented, almost relentless approach to wrestling has seen many already pick the Georgian to end the run of O’Malley’s just at it’s leaving the proverbial station.

Catapulting himself to number six in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings with his win over rival, Vera in the aftermath of UFC 299, O’Malley, who is most definitely teasing Dvalishvili with the prospect of a clash next, has also welcomed the possibility of a featherweight move and title charge of his won against the incumbent, Ilia Topuria.

Urging the promotion to book him on a jet to the new champion’s residency in Spain, O’Malley’s plans for a reign a division higher have been ultimately shot down by organizational CEO, Dana White, however – who described a potential champion x champion tilt as “crazy” earlier this month in Florida.

Who wins between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili?