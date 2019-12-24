Sean O’Malley Announces UFC Return, Takes On Jose Quinonez

Spread the word!













Sean O’Malley is back.

After having last competed at UFC 222 back in March 2018, “Sugar” announced he would be returning at UFC 247 which takes place February 8 in Houston, Texas.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, O’Malley posted a photo of himself alongside Jose Quinonez who is seemingly his opponent. As per MMA Junkie, the matchup is confirmed.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS MOTHA F*CKAS. I promise 2020 is my year,” O’Malley wrote as the caption. “I’m coming back and taking over. I can’t wait for you guys to feel the energy I’m bringing into the Octagon Feb 8th in Texas.”

Although the fight is not officially confirmed by the UFC, one can expect an announcement soon.

O’Malley’s long absence can be attributed to a leg injury he suffered in his last win over Andre Soukhamthath. Afterwards, he had to deal with United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) ordeals after testing positive for traces of ostarine. At the time, he was scheduled to face Quinonez at UFC 229.

O’Malley tested positive for ostarine again ahead of his UFC 239 fight with Marlon Vera earlier this year which kept him on the sidelines further. However, they were remnants from his previous failed test so he was suspended, but didn’t receive any sanctions.

Hopefully, he can get his career back on track in the new year.

Are you excited to see O’Malley return?