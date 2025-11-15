Michael Morales Stops Sean Brady in the First Round – UFC 322 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Michael Morales kept his ‘O’ intact at UFC 322, scoring a stunning finish against Sean Brady.

Utilizing his jab, Morales caught Brady early with a big right hand that had the American on wobbly legs early. Just when it seemed that Brady had regained his composure, Morales caught him with another right, set up by a slick jab. With Brady reeling once again, Morales turned up the heat, unleashing a flurry of strikes that sent Brady crashing to the canvas.

A few follow-up shots on the mat, and that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Michael Morales def. Sean Brady via KO (strikes) at 3:27 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales at UFC 322:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

