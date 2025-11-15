Michael Morales Stops Sean Brady in the First Round – UFC 322 Highlights

Michael Morales kept his ‘O’ intact at UFC 322, scoring a stunning finish against Sean Brady.

Utilizing his jab, Morales caught Brady early with a big right hand that had the American on wobbly legs early. Just when it seemed that Brady had regained his composure, Morales caught him with another right, set up by a slick jab. With Brady reeling once again, Morales turned up the heat, unleashing a flurry of strikes that sent Brady crashing to the canvas.

A few follow-up shots on the mat, and that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Michael Morales def. Sean Brady via KO (strikes) at 3:27 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales at UFC 322:

MICHAEL MORALES KNOCKS OUT SEAN BRADY IN THE FIRST ROUND!!!! #UFC322pic.twitter.com/gHEdvntFNp — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 16, 2025