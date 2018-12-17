Scott Coker Takes Shot At UFC Over Pulling January PPV Event

Scott Coker takes shot at UFC officials and its President Dana White for their decision to pull the UFC 233 pay-per-view event from the schedule.

UFC 233 was set to take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card would air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card would air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +. However, the promotion decided to scrap the show due to there not being a clear cut main event available in time.

This is great news for Bellator MMA as they hold Bellator 214 on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST. Now, instead of going head-to-head with the UFC, they will be the only game in town.

Bellator President recently spoke with MMAJunkie about this situation and how the Viacom-owned promotion can benefit.