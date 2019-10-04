Scott Coker Targeting Russia For Fedor Emelianenko Retirement Fight

Spread the word!













There’s no doubt that Fedor Emelianenko is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Currently, “The Last Emperor” is under contract with Bellator MMA. His next bout is being targeted for Japan against Quionton “Rampage” Jackson.

However, at 43-years-old and competing at heavyweight, Fedor’s career is winding down. According to Bellator MMA president Scott Coker, who spoke to RT Sport recently, a fight for Emelianenko in Russia is certainly in the cards. In fact, that’s where Coker wants Fedor to end his MMA career for his final fight.

“Fighting in Russia is definitely something we’d like to have happen,” Coker said. “We think Fedor will be a great fighter, obviously because of his history, to launch us in the territory.

“I think Fedor will fight a couple of times before we go to Russia. We’re working on a fight hopefully to have him fighting in Japan before the end of the year, and that’s what we’re working on. It’s not signed yet, by any means – it’s not done yet. I’ll see Fedor in Milan in two weeks and we’ll have a discussion, but we’re getting close.”

Coker notes that the plan is to have Fedor fight only a few more times before finally ending his career in front of a native Russian crowd.

“I think the plan was to have Fedor fight two times, and then go to Russia,” Coker said. “And I think this will probably be his final match. This’ll be the retirement fight. So, if people want to see Fedor, the greatest fighter in the history of MMA, especially the greatest heavyweight of all time, they’ve got to come to the fight and see him live.

“But we’re talking years away, probably. Or a year away, or two years away – who knows? But we’re definitely working on his first fight, which will be done here soon.”

Who do you want to see Emelianenko fight in his final MMA bout?