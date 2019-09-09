Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson Reportedly Targeted For December

Spread the word!













Fedor Emelianenko is reportedly set for his farewell fight in Japan when he takes on Quinton Jackson.

It looks increasingly likely that Bellator will run a show Dec. 29 in Japan. Main event being discussed is Rampage Jackson vs. Fedor Emelianenko, and it would be billed as the Russian's final fight in Japan. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 8, 2019

Emelianenko last fought back at Bellator 214 where he was fighting for the heavyweight title and in the Grand Prix finals. But, he was knocked out by Ryan Bader in 35 seconds. Since then, he has signed a new contract with Bellator, which is expected to be his ‘farewell’ tour from MMA. Before the loss to Bader, he knocked out Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir in the Grand Prix opening rounds.

The legend of the sport, and one who is in the GOAT conversation, is currently 38-6. Quinton Jackson, meanwhile, last fought at Bellator 206 when he TKO’d Wanderlei Silva. Before that, he lost to Sonnen by decision in the opening round of the Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Surprisingly, the two have yet to fight each other during their long careers. Currently, this is just a rumor and nothing has been confirmed by Bellator. But, it would be a Bellator card in Japan and not a RIZIN cross-promotion event.

