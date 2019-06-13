Scott Coker Interested In Cris Cyborg Should She Test Free Agency

Spread the word!













Bellator president Scott Coker is certainly interested in former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg should she become a free agent.

Cyborg is set to compete in the last fight of her contract when she takes on rising star Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Rather than extending her UFC contract, she notably spoke of her interest in testing free agency afterward:

“I want to see other promoters, see how much value I have,” Cyborg said. “I think it’s cool to see that before you can hear anything [about] that you don’t have value. Let’s see. Let’s see what another promoter has to say.”

One option the Brazilian knockout artist could consider is Bellator. Cyborg used to work alongside Coker when they were both at Strikeforce back in the day as well, so it makes sense. When asked about the possibility at yesterday’s (Wed. June 12, 2019) Bellator 222 media day, Coker said he’s open to it:

“Listen, if you are a free agent, give us a call,” Coker said at a media scrum. “This is a Viacom-backed company and we will take care of the fighters that move the needle for us. So, if she is free one day, please, give us a call.”

With @criscyborg planning to test free agency after her next UFC fight, Scott Coker addressing reuniting with the former Strikeforce champ in Bellator. 👀 pic.twitter.com/duw9iz1Vmd — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 12, 2019

While this might have seemed unlikely in recent years, there does seem to be tension with Cyborg and the UFC ever since she lost her title to Amanda Nunes in December.

The Brazilian wanted an instant rematch, but never got it. Most recently, UFC president Dana White claimed he was unsure if Cyborg wanted to face Nunes, which only baffled the former champion:

“Funny, I was at home and watching the press conference and I cannot believe Dana White said that,” Cyborg said.