Scott Coker Discusses Bellator Possibly Heading To CBS

After CBS bought Viacom many thought Bellator, who is owned by Viacom would be put on CBS. Currently, they have broadcast rights with Paramount Network and DAZN.

Yet, Scott Coker isn’t sure Bellator events will be broadcast on CBS in the future. He plays it down until a deal is done. Which he says hopefully will happen by the end of the year.

“It’s great to see Bob (Bakish) in the building,” Coker said (via MMA Junkie). “Bob is our CEO of Viacom-CBS, and it’s a very important role, and takes care of a very big company. For him to come out and watch the fights, he really had a great time and enjoyed himself.

“As far as integration of how long and when and where (and) what the possibilities are, that’s all premature. Until this thing is closed, it’s basically business as usual. They’re probably going to wrap it up, as far as I can understand, in December or sometime in January. And then we can start having conversations with our partners – or our brothers at that point – and see where we can maybe increase the position here of this brand.”

Currently, DAZN seems like the best fight for Bellator as it is known for having combat sports. Paramount Network has always seemed like an odd fight given Bellator is the only sport on the channel, not even lone combat sports.

CBS should attract more viewers which would be huge for Bellator as they try to become the number one promotion in the world.

