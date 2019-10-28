Scott Coker: Lorenz Larkin ‘Probably’ Next For Douglas Lima

Spread the word!













New Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima’s first title defense looks set to be against Lorenz Larkin.

Lima regained the welterweight title after outpointing Rory MacDonald in the main event of Bellator 232 last night. As a result, he became a three-time champion and also won the million dollar prize from the welterweight grand prix.

And despite what would seem to be the ideal choice in making a trilogy fight between Lima and MacDonald, Bellator president Scott Coker believes Larkin will be next in line:

“We’re going to be taking Larkin to Japan to fight on the 29th on our show,” Coker said in the Bellator 232 post-fight press conference (via BJ Penn). “They’re still working out the opponent but he will be fighting and representing Bellator against Rizin. So he’ll be busy there.

“I think Douglas Lima would probably like to take a couple of months off and then we’ll figure it out. But I think Larkin, unless he loses in Japan, he’s probably the No. 1 guy in that slot.”

Larkin faced Lima for the welterweight title back in 2017 but would lose a unanimous decision. Since then, “The Monsoon” would go 3-1 with his most recent victory coming against former champion Andrey Koreshkov earlier this month.

Provided he wins his next outing, he looks set to get another chance at defeating Lima and becoming a world champion.

Do you think Larkin should get the next shot at Lima?