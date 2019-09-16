Scott Coker Claims UFC Was Never Committed To Cris Cyborg & Featherweight Division

Spread the word!













Bellator president Scott Coker believes the UFC was never committed to Cris Cyborg or the women’s featherweight division.

Cyborg was recently cut from the UFC after a public feud with Dana White turned ugly. She would go on to sign with Bellator where she reunited with former Strikeforce president Coker.

And unlike in the UFC, Coker plans on keeping Cyborg active — especially as they are committed to the women’s featherweight division:

“It’s our job to keep her active, which I think we’ll be very successful,” Coker told MMA Fighting. “I think really she hasn’t been active because I don’t think the UFC has ever been [committed] to the 145-pound weight class division, that’s not their business. They’re in the business of the lighter weights but I don’t think they ever made the commitment to blow up the 145-pound weight class.

“The difference is we are in the 145-pound weight class female division, we’re in the business of females in that weight class.”

Bellator’s featherweight division will not only be boosted by Cyborg, but the promotion as a whole. That’s because Coker rates Cyborg as the GOAT of female mixed martial arts as well as one of the biggest faces in the sport:

“Listen, when you say she’s the greatest female fighter of all time, that’s a big statement,” he added. “That’s a very bold statement but everybody knows it. It’s not like ‘we don’t know this girl’. Come on, we all know she is the GOAT of female MMA and one of the pioneers.

“To be on the roster with Gegard [Mousasi] and Rory [MacDonald] and [Ryan] Bader and all the other stars, she’s arguably one of the biggest faces of MMA period. Let alone in any particular league.”

What do you make of Coker’s comments about Cyborg?