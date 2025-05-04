Daniel Rodriguez Sleeps Santiago Ponzinibbio with Vicious Left Hand – UFC Des Moines Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Daniel Rodriguez landed the biggest win of his MMA career, finishing Octagon mainstay Santiago Ponzinibbio in the third round of their UFC Des Moines clash.

After a somewhat slow start to the opening round, things got wild after Rodriguez rocked Ponzinibbio during an exchange. Smelling blood in the water, Rodriguez moved in and looked to finish things. But to Ponzinibbio’s credit, he weathered the storm and fired back enough to make it out of the round.

Perhaps learning his lesson in the first round, Ponzinibbio looked to get his wrestling going, shooting for multiple takedowns. After six attempts, he finally got Rodriguez to the mat, but by then, there was not enough time on the clock to do anything substantial with it.

With the fight potentially tied up after two, Rodriguez came out and landed a big left hand during an early exchange that sent Ponzinibbio crashing to the canvas.

The referee quickly stepped in to stop the bout, recognizing that Ponzinibbio was out. Ponzinibbio quickly came to and appeared to protest the stoppage, but by then, it was too late.

Official Result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via TKO (left hand) 1:12 of Round 3.

Check out highlights from Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Des Moines:

