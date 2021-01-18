Santiago Ponzinibbio was understandably gutted with his result against Li Jingliang.

Ponzinibbio was competing for the first time in over two years when he faced Jingliang on the main card of UFC Fight Island 7 yesterday.

And while he was looking to make a statement in his comeback, it was Jingliang who did just that as he knocked Ponzinibbio out cold in the first round to earn arguably the biggest win of his career.

Ponzinibbio released a statement on social media soon after.

“I have no words to describe the sadness I feel,” Ponzinibbio wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to return giving a victory, you deserve it for so much support. I worked very hard for this event, a whole year of preparation but this sport is like that, there is a part out of control, a blow that comes in and everything ends.

“I want to thank all the messages and the love of always! All my life I forged it on adversity, this time it will be no different. I’m coming back stronger than ever.”

It’s a big blow for Ponzinibbio who was not only looking to return to the rankings, but also potentially title contention as his seven-fight winning streak came to an end.

He will now have to embark on another winning run if he is to realize his dream of becoming UFC welterweight champion.

