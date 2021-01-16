Well, it’s not the Octagon return surging Argentine finisher, Santigao ‘Gente Boa’ Ponzinibbio had in mind. Upsetting the odds, Tacheng native, Li Jingliang is back in the winner’s enclosure via a shocking opening round one-punch knockout win over the streaking contender.

Dropping a unanimous decision defeat to common-opposition, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ Neil Magny at UFC 248, Jingliang saw his eye-catching three-fight run stopped.

Matching with the 34-year-old La Plata native, Ponzinibbio on short-notice replacing Muslim Salikhov, Jingliang dealt with the wild style of the returning Argentine in the early goings, before launching a massive left-hook counter, dropping Ponzinibbio out cold.

It’s now four wins in five for the Chinese finisher, adding Ponzinibbio to prior victories over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, fellow UFC Fight Island 7 feature, David Zawada, and Daichi Abe.

Below, check out Jingliang’s massive KO victory to snap the seven fight rise of Ponzinibbio.

Wow! Another underdog win!



Li Jiangling stops Ponzinibbio in the first 👊#UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/9denIPUf2L — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2021