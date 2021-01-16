Well, it’s not the Octagon return surging Argentine finisher, Santigao ‘Gente Boa’ Ponzinibbio had in mind. Upsetting the odds, Tacheng native, Li Jingliang is back in the winner’s enclosure via a shocking opening round one-punch knockout win over the streaking contender.
Dropping a unanimous decision defeat to common-opposition, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ Neil Magny at UFC 248, Jingliang saw his eye-catching three-fight run stopped.
Matching with the 34-year-old La Plata native, Ponzinibbio on short-notice replacing Muslim Salikhov, Jingliang dealt with the wild style of the returning Argentine in the early goings, before launching a massive left-hook counter, dropping Ponzinibbio out cold.
It’s now four wins in five for the Chinese finisher, adding Ponzinibbio to prior victories over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, fellow UFC Fight Island 7 feature, David Zawada, and Daichi Abe.
Below, check out Jingliang’s massive KO victory to snap the seven fight rise of Ponzinibbio.